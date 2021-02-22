Nahyan bin Mubarak receives North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Osmani and his delegation, and both sides discussed ways of consolidating the cooperation that serves their mutual interests. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual concern.

They also discussed the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the precautionary measures adopted by the two countries, and their joint efforts to address further developments and curb the spread of the virus.

They highlighted the UAE’s success in hosting one of the leading defence and security exhibitions, the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), heralding the recovery period from the pandemic, amidst the strict precautionary measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to promote cooperation and create friendship with other countries.

He also pointed out that the relations between the UAE and North Macedonia are witnessing ongoing development, due to the support of their leaderships, stressing that the UAE’s humanitarian approach is based on promoting the values of peace, tolerance and solidarity between peoples.

The UAE is effectively and proactively addressing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, through a robust healthcare system that protects the safety and health of the community, he added.

Osmani highlighting his country’s keenness to reinforce its relations with the UAE while commending the successful organisation of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, as well as the UAE’s excellence in hosting global events amidst the current extraordinary conditions witnessed by the entire world caused by the pandemic.

The wide international participation in a global defence industry event highlights the UAE’s pioneering international stature, he added while lauding the UAE’s leading regional and global efforts to help countries and communities address the repercussions of the pandemic and protect the health and safety of their peoples, underscoring the noblest values of human solidarity practised by the country.