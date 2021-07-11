Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received on Sunday at his palace Elisabeth Cardoso, the outgoing Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE.

At the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the ambassador, stressing that the UAE and Luxembourg have strategic relations that are getting stronger with the support of both countries' leadership to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for further prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the ambassador's efforts and distinguished contributions during her tenure, leading to consolidating the close relations that bind the two countries and peoples.

He wished her continued success in her future mission, highlighting the importance of enhancing the efforts towards a comprehensive strategic partnership in various fields.

Cardoso, in turn, expressed her sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their good cooperation and support she received at all levels, which in turn contributed to the success of her mission at the UAE.

She also lauded the UAE leadership's policy and its insightful forward-looking vision, which helped the UAE achieve the top ranks in development indexes in various fields.