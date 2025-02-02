Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, global sustainability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) As part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received the renowned Indian yogi, Sadhguru, at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on strengthening intercultural and interfaith dialogue and reinforcing the principles of peaceful coexistence as fundamental pillars for stability and sustainable development.

Sheikh Nahyan praised Sadhguru’s leadership in enhancing spiritual awareness and instilling noble human values, noting that his initiatives serve as a global model for promoting a culture of peace and tolerance, fostering intercultural dialogue, and encouraging mutual understanding among nations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan reviewed Sadhguru’s upcoming initiatives, which aim to enhance environmental awareness, expand international efforts to protect the environment, and launch projects that support peaceful coexistence, sustainable development, and international cooperation to achieve global well-being.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan emphasised that achieving peace begins with achieving spiritual and intellectual balance among individuals, as tolerance is a fundamental pillar of security and stability in societies.

He also highlighted the strong connection between sustainability and development, explaining that achieving social and economic justice contributes to reducing conflicts and enhancing global stability.

He further affirmed that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues its global leadership in promoting and instilling the values of tolerance and coexistence.

These values have transcended theoretical frameworks to become an integrated approach translated into pioneering national policies and international initiatives that foster cultural dialogue and establish the foundations of global cooperation and mutual understanding.

For his part, Sadhguru commended the UAE’s approach in promoting a culture of tolerance and openness, noting its success in building a global model for peaceful coexistence, where people of diverse nationalities and religions live in harmony and mutual respect.

He also praised the UAE’s efforts in supporting environmental sustainability, emphasising the importance of exchanging expertise and fostering cooperation in this field.

Sadhguru is one of the world’s most prominent spiritual figures, with his lectures and writings covering topics such as spirituality, self-awareness, and environmental sustainability. He has launched pioneering environmental initiatives, including “Rally for Rivers” to protect India’s rivers and “Save Soil” to combat soil degradation, both aimed at raising environmental awareness and encouraging governments to take concrete steps toward protecting the planet.

The meeting reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its partnerships with influential global figures and institutions, underscoring its strategic vision of solidifying the foundations of peace and sustainability while upholding humanitarian values that ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all.