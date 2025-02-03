Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting culture of tolerance, coexistence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Father Shi Yongxin, the senior monk of the Shaolin Temple and a prominent religious figure in Chinese Buddhism, at his majlis in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was held to promote cultural dialogue and reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

Father Shi Yongxin is a renowned figure in Chinese Buddhism and serves as the abbot of the historic Shaolin Temple, which boasts a legacy spanning over 1,500 years.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Father Shi Yongxin and commended his efforts in spreading the culture of tolerance and coexistence and fostering dialogue between civilisations through the Chan Buddhist philosophy, which is based on principles of compassion, love, and mutual respect.

He also highlighted the role of the Shaolin Temple in promoting cultural exchange and cooperation among nations, particularly through the dissemination of Kung Fu and meditation practices that enhance both mental and physical balance.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak emphasised the strong cultural relations between the UAE and China, noting that the UAE has always been a global centre for promoting dialogue and tolerance among diverse cultures.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for Father Shi Yongxin’s contributions to spreading values of peace, tolerance, and human coexistence across continents, which help strengthen cultural connections between different peoples.

Furthermore, Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country is committed to building bridges between different cultures and promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity. This vision aligns with Father Shi Yongxin’s mission to achieve global harmony and peace.

Father Shi Yongxin expressed his great pleasure in visiting the UAE, praising its pioneering experience in fostering tolerance and making it a fundamental pillar of national and social policies. He highlighted that the UAE serves as a global model in promoting mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among various religions and cultures, which aligns with the Chan philosophy upheld by the Shaolin Temple.

In this regard, Sheikh Nahyan lauded the efforts of the Shaolin Temple in supporting orphans and underprivileged communities, noting that these humanitarian initiatives align with the UAE’s enduring principles of providing aid and assistance to the most vulnerable populations worldwide.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Father Shi Yongxin presented Sheikh Nahyan with a collection of books highlighting the history of the Shaolin Temple and the Chan philosophy. This gift was a token of appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in promoting the culture of tolerance. He also expressed his eagerness to enhance cultural cooperation between the two sides in the future.