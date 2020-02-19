Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament, Governor of Argentine province of Catamarca

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, received Dastan Jumabekov, Speaker of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan (Parliament), in his palace today, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC.

During the meeting, which was attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the visit of the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation. Both sides then discussed the close friendship between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, stressing the importance of strengthening their overall cooperation and advancing their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE is keen to enhance its relations with friendly countries, noting the key role of parliaments in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance among peoples, as well as the principles of human fraternity and solidarity for the benefit of humanity, which are the same values adopted by the UAE in its relationships with other countries.

Jumabekov expressed his hope at enhancing the overall cooperation between the UAE and his country, praising the UAE’s role in supporting and adopting the principles of human fraternity, spreading them to the rest of the world, and uniting the international efforts to create a safer and more peaceful future.

Sheikh Nahyan also received Raul Alejandro Jalil, Governor of Catamarca Province in Argentina, and his delegation.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Jalil and his delegation and highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Argentina, as well as the importance of strengthening these relations, reflecting the close friendship between the two friendly countries.

Jalil noted the deep bilateral ties between the two countries and praised the UAE’s overall development process, which has made it a role model globally.