Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Special Recognition From Global Sikh Community

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition from Global Sikh Community

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi, was awarded a special recognition by representatives of the global Sikh community.

This honour celebrates his exceptional contributions to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, human fraternity, constructive interfaith dialogue, and cultural diversity.

His efforts have been instrumental in building a society founded on the principles of peace, respect, and mutual understanding, both locally and globally.

The award was presented to by Dr. Navdeep Singh Bansal, founder of the Sikh Awards, representing the global Sikh community, and Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Temple in Jebel Ali.

In his speech following the award, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stated, “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is dedicated to supporting, promoting, and nurturing the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human fraternity among all people. These values are a top priority for our nation, which has become a global model in this field.

We have learned from His Highness to strengthen these universal principles and exert all possible efforts, locally and globally, to embody them among all nations and peoples, regardless of their religions, colours, or cultures.”

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the Sikh community’s core values of service and humility. He emphasised that this honour reflects the UAE’s position as a global leader in fostering interfaith dialogue, mutual respect, and universal human values. It reaffirms the shared principles that unite communities and cultures worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Navdeep Singh Bansal said, “This award is a sincere expression of the global Sikh community’s appreciation for Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. His unwavering commitment to enhancing intercultural and interfaith dialogue has inspired collaboration, compassion, and unity among communities. His dedicated efforts contribute to making the UAE a beacon of tolerance and inclusivity. We are proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions.”

