UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Supreme Head Of The Universal Syriac Orthodox Church

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today, received in his palace Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation and talked with them about the relations between the UAE and the rest of the world while affirming that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports the global efforts to promote human brotherhood and global solidarity and spread the principles of peace and fraternity worldwide.

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan founded the UAE on tolerance, dialogue and coexistence, which are the true wealth that we are proud of among other nations and we consider as the secret to the UAE’s success in terms of its renaissance and progress.

The country has made tolerance, acceptance and respect as ways of life and communication, along with mutual cooperation," Sheikh Nahyan said.

Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II praised the UAE’s key role in promoting dialogue, through its pioneering model of consolidating the values of moderation and peaceful coexistence among people of different beliefs. The Patriarch thanked UAE leadership for their continued support and wished more progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

Also present at the meeting were Rev. Father Joseph Bali Ramban and Yusuff Ali Musliam, Chairman of Lulu Group International, and other dignitaries.

Related Topics

World UAE Progress Antioch Church All

Recent Stories

UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Fest ..

6 minutes ago

Tharparkar Police arrests 2 drug peddlers

7 minutes ago

KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games begins in Swabi District ..

7 minutes ago

British deputy high commissioner in Karachi to vis ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab expresses grief over loss of ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister promises to revolutionize health se ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.