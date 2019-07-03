UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives UNAOC High Representative

Wed 03rd July 2019

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives UNAOC High Representative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today received, in his palace, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations, UNAOC.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues related to tolerance, as well as ways of spreading awareness of Islamic culture, which is based on tolerance, justice and peace, and rejecting extremism, violence and sectarian discrimination.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the values of islam are connected to the UAE’s principles of justice, freedom, advancement and prosperity while expressing his hope that Muslim communities can become examples of humanitarian communities around the world.

He also pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a man of wisdom, and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued his legacy by promoting tolerance around the world.

Moratinos praised the UAE’s unique model of religious dialogue, and expressed his appreciation for its initiatives that promote dialogue between peoples and civilisations, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

