Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Vatican Delegation

Tue 06th July 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic education, Monsignor Guy-Réal Thivierge, Secretary-General of the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis, and Dr.Tajeddine Seif Ambassador of the Foundation.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance relations between the UAE and the Vatican, especially in promoting tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity in the world, to enhance peace and security globally. The sides also reviewed the UAE's globally recognised model in promoting tolerance, which covers all segments, including educational institutions and school students.

The meeting also explored the importance of collaborating to disseminate the culture of tolerance globally, and coordinating the UAE-Vatican efforts in all forums, as well as the role of the UAE and the Vatican in creating the Document on Human Fraternity and their relevant global efforts.

Cardinal Versaldi expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE's leadership and people, and their role in supporting the spread of peace around the world, and commended its approach that is founded on tolerance and coexistence, highlighting the strong fraternal ties that the UAE and the Vatican share.

He asserted that the Vatican's committed to strengthening its relations and cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

