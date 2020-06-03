Nahyan bin Mubarak remotely meets Arab youth participating in ‘Champions of Tolerance’ programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, said that the Arab youth are the real future of the Arab region and are the leaders of its overall development, therefore, their empowerment is a priority.

During his remote meeting with over 30 young people from 11 Arab countries participating in the "Champions of Tolerance" programme, which concluded yesterday and was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance, in cooperation with the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi, he stated, "The remote workshops held via virtual technology are an advanced version of the programme, which was launched by the ministry for all segments of the community."

The participants were trained on how to employ the values and principles of tolerance in their private and joint projects and in their local environments, to confront all emergencies, crises and challenges.

The meeting was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, and other tolerance leaders and officials from the Arab Youth Centre.

During his speech, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the programme aims to reinforce the capacities of the Arab youth to express their ideas and opinions and listen to the ideas of others, as well as to encourage them to build bridges of trust with peoples with different ideas, religions and languages.

The programme also aims to support the youth in making important future decisions and enable them to live in peace and compassion in their communities and the entire world while committing to the values of tolerance and human fraternity, he added.

"I am urging you today, as you are using communication technologies, to be aware of the values of tolerance and fraternity, comprising communication, compassion, mercy, dialogue, conflict resolution and collective work. I urge you today to be role models in your communities and the entire world, and I also urge you to be innovative in the use of digital technologies and social communication tools and utilise them in the implementation of economic and social initiatives that will benefit you, the Arab region and the entire world," he further added.

Al Mazrui praised the initiative of the ministry, the programme and the UAE’s vision to promote tolerance among the Arab youth, stressing that they are the real hope of the future and investing in them will always be successful.

"We are keen to promote Sheikh Zayed’s values of coexistence among all Arab youth, and we are keen to see them practice the values of tolerance, such as flexibility, collective work and compassion," she added.

The programme’s participants praised the UAE’s experience in tolerance and human fraternity, due to its many Arab and international communities, making it a unique model to follow by all communities.