Nahyan bin Mubarak signs Covenant Million Tolerant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has signed the 'Covenant for Million Tolerant', launched by the Zayed House for Islamic Culture, ZHIC, last April, at the ministry in Abu Dhabi.

Signing on the document is seen in the framework of the ministry's support to all voluntary efforts and initiatives conducted by individuals, local, Federal and private institutions aimed at enhancing tolerance, co-existence values locally and globally.

The e-document, which portrays the image of the UAE as a hub for tolerance, goodness and love, has contributed to realising the strategic goals of the ZHIC over instilling the significance and sustainability of tolerance as a sublime moral value in the UAE community.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the 'Covenant for Million Tolerant’ document is an innovative community initiative that seeks to achieve noble goals through promoting tolerance value in the UAE, praising the efforts of the ZHIC in this regard.

In the first place, it is an awareness message, he added and highlighted the UAE's noble values guaranteed by tolerance which undoubtedly will be for the benefits individuals and communities, and drives everyone to respect the other and accept difference, coexistence, living in harmony and other values that support development and stability of society.

He also expressed his happiness at participating in the success of this initiative and achieve its objectives to reach out to all segments of the society and all communities residing in the UAE.

He also called on all members of the society to take part in all the initiatives that call for tolerance while lauding the significant role played by departments and individuals to support values of tolerance in the 'Year of Tolerance'.