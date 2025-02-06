Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak, Speaker Of Jordan's House Of Representatives Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 07:01 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Ahmed Al Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, along with his accompanying delegation, at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Nahyan warmly welcomed Speaker Al Safadi, emphasising the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan, which continue to thrive under the leadership of both nations.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation in parliamentary, cultural, and economic sectors, aiming to strengthen strategic collaboration and enhance mutual integration between the two fraternal countries.

Sheikh Nahyan and Al Safadi also exchanged cordial talks on developing bilateral relations and reinforcing joint coordination to achieve shared goals and promote constructive cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), along with several senior officials from both sides.

Al Safadi thanked Sheikh Nahyan for the warm welcome and praised the UAE’s pioneering achievements across various sectors. He also reaffirmed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and continued coordination to serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.

