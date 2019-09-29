UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak To Attend Chirac Memorial Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Representing the UAE, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, will attend the memorial service of former French President Jacque Chirac on Monday.

The memorial service will take place at the Saint-Sulpice church, and will be attended by President Emmanuel Macron of France, along with some 30 heads of state and government.

