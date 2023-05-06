Nahyan bin Mubarak to honour graduates of University of Dubai next Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence will honour the graduates of the 20th batch of the University of Dubai “Year Sustainability Cohort” next Tuesday at Dubai Opera.

The Year of Sustainability batch is made up of 255 male and female graduates.

Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the University emphasised that the graduation ceremony of the Year of Sustainability batch comes to crown the efforts of the distinguished students, and the conclusion of their university studies with high efficiency and determination.

He also wished them luck to contribute to serving the Emirati community and their societies and countries.

He added that the university, as one of the initiatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and as one of the major scientific institutions in the UAE, has contributed to the graduation of more than 3,150 male and female graduates, 60 percent of whom are Emiratis who occupy several leadership and executive positions efficiently and competently.

Dr. Eesa M. Bastaki, President of the University said that the new batch comprises 255 graduates of various majors.