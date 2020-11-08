UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak To Inaugurate 4th National Tolerance And Coexistence Festival

Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tolerance and Coexistence Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate, tomorrow, the National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence.

The 4th edition of the festival will be held under the slogan, "Following Zayed's Approach," to highlight the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and joint action, to achieve security, prosperity and the wellbeing of everyone living in the country.

The festival, which will be held remotely and end on 16th November, 2020, aims to reach out to all segments of the community, especially families, children, school and university students, as well as foreign communities in the country.

It will also showcase the UAE’s related experience through many cultural, artistic and intellectual events and activities, to promote the values of coexistence and tolerance in the community, and send a message of peace, compassion, respect for pluralism and acceptance, as well as denouncing violence and extremism.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence stated that the festival will include many local and global programmes and initiatives presented in the morning and evening with wide Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Arab and international participation, as well as the involvement of many local and Federal authorities, embassies of friendly countries and over 170 foreign communities in the UAE.

Some 81 schools and 40 universities will also participate in morning activities involving art, culture and human values.

The ministry added that the festival will begin with a session reviewing the features of Sheikh Zayed's approach, which was adopted by the UAE as a key foundation of its tolerance and coexistence, and is the model presented by the country to the rest of the world for achieving security, peace and joint action for the good of humankind.

The legacy of Sheikh Zayed is one of the foundations of tolerance in the UAE, as he was a role model for the country’s citizens and residents.

