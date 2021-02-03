Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Fraternity Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate the first Human Fraternity Festival.

The festival, which will be held remotely, is being organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

The event will be attended by over 100 Federal and local authorities and international organisations, along with local, international and United Nations (UN) leaders and many scholars and intellectuals specialising in tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, as well as global religious leaders.

The event will include the "Global Conference of Human Fraternity," the "Forum for Strengthening the Principles of Human Fraternity," and the "Forum of Human Fraternity in Youth Eyes," in addition to intellectual seminars and workshops for students on human fraternity and the role of families and people of determination in promoting human fraternity.

The festival’s opening day will witness the start of the first sessions of the Global Forum for Human Fraternity, with the participation of several ministers, UN officials, international intellectuals and scholars, and members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

The tolerance committees of different federal ministers and authorities will also hold activities celebrating the International Day of Human Fraternity.

UAE Sport will also play a major role in the festival during the 15th round of the UAE Pro League, which will take place on 4th February, 2021, under the title, "International Day of Human Fraternity Round."

The Ministry of Education will organise special school classes to raise the awareness of students about the Human Fraternity Document and teach them how all segments of the community can benefit from it, as well as about the importance of educating them about human fraternity ethics, as part of the ethical education subject in the country's schools.