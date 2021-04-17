UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak To Launch Ministry Of Tolerance And Coexistence's Ramadan Poetry Competition Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak to launch Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence's Ramadan Poetry Competition tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has announced the launching of a poetry competition for Arabic Language speakers, and other nationalities whose first language is not Arabic, tomorrow on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The contest aims to provide an opportunity for the public to showcase their creativity and linguistic talents on two topics: Zayed's Humanitarian Legacy and the Values of tolerance and coexistence, as well as their integration with Ramadan values that Muslims adopt during this holy month.

In his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan said that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is always keen on promoting the culture of tolerance and coexistence among various segments in society, relying on the UAE's unwavering heritage and its noble values, along with the great legacy left by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who was a global symbol of humanity, tolerance and giving.

He added that the Ramadan poetry competition launched by the Ministry is part of its intensive activities during the holy month, which include celebrating Zayed's humanitarian legacy, celebrating Labour Day and promoting the values of coexistence, tolerance and human fraternity, which reflect the role model demonstrated by the founder of the UAE, who established the country on love, peace and values of tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan explained that launching a poetry competition in Ramadan does not only aim to promote a culture of tolerance and coexistence, but also highlights the ministry's attention given to the Arabic language, as it represents the main element of the Emirati culture, heritage and authentic values.

He also congratulated the UAE's wise leadership, Emirati people and the peoples of the Islamic nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

He extended thanks to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Supreme Council Members, and Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates for their sincere efforts to promote the culture of tolerance and coexistence, not only at the country-level but worldwide, as well.

