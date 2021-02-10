Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received Moez Benmim, Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE, in his palace.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Benmim and congratulated him on assuming his duties in his new position while wishing him success and a good stay in the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Tunisia and ways of strengthening and developing them, to serve their interests. They also exchanged opinions on several issues of mutual concern.

The two sides then discussed the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the two countries and their joint action aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is looking forward to strengthening its cooperation and friendships with all countries, to consolidate the principles of human fraternity and the values of peace and tolerance around the world.

He added that the UAE is a distinguished example of addressing the pandemic, through the cooperation of all relevant authorities and their rapid response, readiness and efficiency in terms of addressing the pandemic’s repercussions.

He then highlighted the UAE's global efforts and its solidarity with other countries during the pandemic, through supporting the collective international efforts to accelerate the distribution of vaccines around the world, noting that the country launched the "Hope Consortium" to facilitate the delivery of vaccines globally.

Benmim highlighted his country’s keenness to reinforce its cooperation with the UAE, to serve their mutual interests while thanking the UAE for supporting Tunisia through the coronavirus crisis.

He also commended the UAE’s international role in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence.