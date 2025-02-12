Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak: UAE Sets Model For Coexistence, Global Development

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that coexistence among different cultures and religions is a fundamental characteristic of UAE society, which is home to more than 200 nationalities living together in peace and mutual respect.

He indicated that the UAE has drawn this value from its Islamic faith, which has helped build a strong and advanced nation founded on tolerance.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Sheikh Nahyan noted that this coexistence enables the UAE to benefit from global experiences and strengthens its position as a promoter of a culture of respect.

He also underlined the importance of the country's legislation in protecting this diverse social fabric while preserving the Emirati identity and Arabic language.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the UAE is one of the greatest beneficiaries of global interaction, always seeking to learn from the experiences of others across various fields. Despite global challenges, the UAE stands as a living model of how nations can communicate, foster human relations, and promote mutual respect.

He expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership for its continuous support and vision, which has made the UAE a global hub across multiple fields, including hosting major international events such as the World Governments Summit, which plays a vital role in advancing progress and innovation worldwide.

