Nahyan Bin Mubarak, Uzbek Delegation Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has received a high-level delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan, led by Ruslan Davletov, the President’s Advisor on Socio-Political, Religious-Educational and Youth Affairs, at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, held in the presence of several Uzbek officials, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation and praised the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthening and supporting global partnerships. He also underscored the importance of building cultural bridges to foster mutual understanding and coexistence, contributing to the promotion of tolerance and global peace.

The Uzbek delegation included Akbar Tashkulov, Minister of Justice; Nigmatulla Yuldashev, Prosecutor-General; Abdulaziz Akkulov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE; M.Allakuliev, Head of Department of the Ministry of Justice; and A.

Maxmudov, Head of Department at the General Prosecutor's Office.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the fields of tolerance, coexistence, and sustainable development. Both sides explored opportunities to expand collaboration, reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, and exchanged perspectives on key global issues.

Davletov expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for the warm reception and acknowledged the UAE’s influential role in regional and global affairs. He affirmed Uzbekistan’s desire to strengthen existing partnerships and explore new opportunities that align with the shared interests and development aspirations of both countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasised their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and fostering joint cooperation to serve mutual interests. They expressed their ambition to embark on a new phase of collaboration across various fields, in line with their shared vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

