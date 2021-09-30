Nahyan bin Mubarak visits ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2021 (ADIHEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

During his visit, Sheikh Nahyan inspected several national, local, and international pavilions participating in the exhibition.

Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the latest types of hunting and sniper rifles and pistols, as well as on heritage activities and sports, among others.

The Exhibition, in its 18th session, is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.