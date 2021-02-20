UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Visits Burjeel Medical City In Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Nahyan was received by the Managing Director - VPS Healthcare, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, and Imran Al-Khoury, Head of business Development at VPS Group – Healthcare.

The UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence also visited various departments within the medical city, and was briefed about the facility's latest medical devices and advanced technology, as part of the sophisticated and distinguished medical system provided in Abu Dhabi, under the directives of the wise leadership, in light of its keenness to ensure the health of UAE citizens, residents and visitors in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the latest medical technology adopted in Burjeel Medical City and stressed the importance of the tremendous health and medical developments in the UAE and Abu Dhabi, which is due to the directives of the wise leadership and spares no effort to protect the health of Emiratis and residents.

