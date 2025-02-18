Nahyan bin Mubarak visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, emphasised that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global power in advanced defence industries. This is achieved through the strategic vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which focuses on innovation, advanced technology, and building strategic partnerships to enhance global security and stability.

He made this statement during his visit to IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, where he reviewed the latest military technologies and innovative defence solutions presented by both national and international companies.

He praised the advanced capabilities of the UAE’s defence industries, which have positioned the country as a key competitor on the global stage.

During the visit, Sheikh Nahyan toured national pavilions and met with representatives from Emirati and international companies. He emphasised that these achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of wise leadership, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has empowered the defence sector and enhanced its contribution to national security and sustainable economic growth.

In statements during his visit, Sheikh Nahyan said, “The UAE today is not merely a consumer of defence technology; it has become a force exporting military innovation and a global hub for strategic partnerships shaping the future of security and defence.”

He added, “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s defence industries have become a model of excellence and innovation. They focus on research and development, enhancing national expertise, and investing in advanced technology, placing the UAE at the forefront of leading nations in this vital sector.”

He highlighted that IDEX and NAVDEX are no longer just trade exhibition platforms but have evolved into a global laboratory for security and defence innovation. They showcase cutting-edge systems incorporating artificial intelligence, robotics, and unmanned aerial technologies, contributing to the development of more advanced and sustainable defence solutions.

He also emphasised that the defence industry sector is no longer limited to military applications but has become a key driver in diversifying the national economy and fostering sustainable development.

He stated, “In addition to enhancing national security, the UAE’s defence industries have become a vital economic sector.

The country invests in programmes to develop national expertise, creating thousands of jobs in technology, engineering, and cybersecurity, while also fostering an innovation-friendly environment in aviation and unmanned systems.”

He pointed out that investments in defence industries significantly contribute to economic growth, with a notable rise in UAE defence exports, further strengthening the nation’s position as a leading provider of defence technology on a global scale.

He added, “The UAE is now competing with the biggest international players in the defence industry. The remarkable success of our national companies, which now export their products to more than 50 countries worldwide, is a testament to the global trust in our defence industries.”

He also highlighted recent advancements in cybersecurity and smart defence systems, enhancing the UAE’s ability to tackle future security challenges and solidifying its position as a pioneering nation in these fields.

Furthermore, he praised the leading role of ADNEC Group in organising this world-class event and its efforts in attracting key figures in the defence industry and business leaders. This reflects the UAE’s ability to keep pace with global advancements in the exhibitions and conferences sector.

He emphasised that this success strengthens the position of ADNEC Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination, offering an ideal platform to showcase cutting-edge military innovations and facilitate strategic partnerships that enhance international cooperation and knowledge exchange among various countries and leading companies in this sector.

Concluding his visit, Sheikh Nahyan stressed the importance of continuing efforts to advance innovation and sustainability in the defence industry, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to achieving its vision of becoming a global leader in defence and advanced technology.

He stated, “What we witness today at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 is just another milestone in the UAE’s journey toward the future. We remain committed to building our national capabilities, strengthening global partnerships, and investing in research and development to ensure that the UAE remains at the forefront of innovation in security and defence.”

He added, “The UAE does not settle for leadership in traditional defence industries but is actively developing space defence technologies and advanced cybersecurity systems, ensuring its strategic role in global security for decades to come.”