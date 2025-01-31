Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, welcomed today in his council in Abu Dhabi, a delegation of Indian-American leaders, led by Dr. Bharat H Barai, Chairman of the US-India Friendship Council, during their visit to the UAE aimed at strengthening cooperation and exploring areas of partnership between the two sides.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation, emphasising the UAE’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to enhancing its international partnerships and reinforcing values of understanding and coexistence among peoples through constructive initiatives that support dialogue and cultural openness.

He stressed the importance of building bridges for cultural communication between communities as a key foundation for achieving global peace and stability.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on ways to enhance international cooperation, in addition to exploring the UAE’s pivotal role in the global flows of goods, capital, services, and modern technologies, further strengthening its position as a leading global economic hub.

Both sides also reviewed the pioneering achievements of the UAE in the fields of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, which have enhanced its standing as a global model to be emulated in promoting values of openness and cultural pluralism.

Dr. Bharat H Barai,

Dr. Bharat H Barai expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for the warm reception, praising the UAE’s leadership role in fostering cultural understanding and promoting values of tolerance and coexistence. He also commended the UAE’s efforts in building impactful international partnerships in economic and social fields, contributing to sustainable development and the promotion of peace and international cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation among different cultures and civilisations, praising the vital role played by the US-India Friendship Council in strengthening relations between peoples.

He also stressed the UAE’s commitment to continuing its leadership role in spreading values of tolerance and human fraternity, and in advancing initiatives that foster peaceful coexistence and support global dialogue and cultural communication.