Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the formal ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and Kanad Hospital, in Al Ain yesterday.

It was attended and witnessed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Scott Kennedy, son of the Founders of Kanad Hospital. The (MoU) was signed by Afra Al Saabri, General Director of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr. Tim Fincher, CEO of Kanad Hospital.

The MoU promotes the values of tolerance and coexistence in governmental organisations and corporate entities, a programme that would certify medical healthcare facilities as "Tolerant Certified Institutions."

Kanad Hospital will foster work ethics ensuring that interventions include establishing a framework within the hospital ranks to prepare a system for Tolerance Level One and Two Certifications and creating a Statement of Commitment for tolerance values, and creating a communication strategy plan which fosters tolerance for all its stakeholders.

The hospital will also support the ministry in preparing baseline and end-line surveys and assessments in relation to the tolerance and coexistence fields.

They will participate with the ministry to prepare and implement a policy to provide employees with care and support and engage them in all processes related to the culture of tolerance and establishing the basis for the effective implementation of keys to a tolerant personality, in addition to patient care, satisfaction, and engagement.

In addition, the ministry will support Kanad Hospital in the formation and implementation of policies and practices to help create a culture of tolerance, conduct specialised Champions of Tolerance training programmes about the healthcare sector, and provide a master training platform to mutually selected candidates within the hospital.

Sheikh Nahyan stated, "Your action today, as we launch this important partnership together, exhibits a clear spirit of tolerance and open-mindedness. I appreciate your sincere efforts to bridge whatever gaps may separate you from your patients, from other medical entities and providers, and your communities. More importantly, I see today, through this MoU, that you are crossing those bridges full of enthusiasm, eager to promote understanding and joint efforts among all of us."

Sheikh Nahyan referred to how, in 2019 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Oasis Hospital was renamed and was re-launched under its new flagship name as "Kanad Hospital". This rebranding was in appreciation and gratitude for the role of the hospital and its founders, Doctors Pat and Marian Kennedy, in establishing and developing the healthcare field in the country. Kanad is renowned as a speciality hospital for mothers, women and newborns in the city of Al Ain since its inception in the 1960s.

He added, "In a world which continues to witness challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, humankind has had no choice but to adopt resilience, fortitude and collaboration in working together, relying predominantly on a basket of human values to produce desired outcomes. Values such as compassion, empathy, kindness and tolerance – all played a major factor in strengthening global resolve in the fight against the pandemic. As the UAE celebrates 50 years of achievements in all fields, the healthcare sector, in particular, is poised to take visionary strides towards the next fifty, by adopting and blending new approaches in healthcare. In light of this, it is very important to initiate this collaboration between the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and Kanad Hospital to establish a series of initiatives that amplify the significance and importance of adopting tolerance in the healthcare sector.

"

Expressing his thanks to the management of Kanad Hospital, Sheikh Nahyan said it has an honourable history which all the employees of the hospital are proud of today.

He outlined that the outcomes of such cooperation represent a platform to approve and certify government entities as tolerant organisations entrusted with the mission of practising and promoting a tolerance-based culture.

These entities will set up the national indicators, develop the work mechanisms, and be encouraged to update and improve their policies and service systems to establish sustainable work ethics that would see organisations promote tolerance and coexistence.

He asserted that the ministry will support the Kanad Hospital and all the governmental organisations that work together to improve the psychological health of their employees. Furthermore, this will also improve the psychological health and welfare of patients, improve their sense of interest in life and will encourage employees to take part in tolerance events and initiatives.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the MoU will be an added value to the efforts of the ministry to approve and certify tolerant based entities based on two requirements. The first is related to the process of spreading tolerance and awareness through a declaration programme that commits entities to such values. The second is related to advancing and improving upon the processes in place which reflect an organisation’s prevailing culture and work environment. Organisations would undergo a thorough process that would see them apply keys of tolerance at all layers of their operating apparatus to be approved as a "Tolerant Certified Organisation".

In conclusion, he paid special tribute to the Department of Health (DoH) – Abu Dhabi, for its pertinent and proactive role in establishing a fortified front against the COVID-19 pandemic, actions that have proven visionary and wise by its leadership and have shielded an entire nation from the dreaded effects of the disease which has affected the entire world.

Commenting on this strategic initiative, Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, said, "Tolerance has been a fundamental value adopted by the UAE. Since the union, the UAE's leadership has continued to adopt this approach, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. Despite the challenging circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has emerged as an inspiring example of tolerance and giving through humanitarian initiatives that have aimed to preserve the health of the community. We are proud of the close cooperation between Kanad Hospital and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, who are both launching a series of initiatives to instil tolerance as one of the core values of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector."

Dr. Tim Fincher said, "We at Kanad Hospital are incredibly grateful to continue advancing healthcare practices in the UAE. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance is an important historic initiative. We are truly thankful to be a part of the quality healthcare environment in the UAE."

Dr. Scott Kennedy said, "It is a pleasure for us to continue to build on the loving legacy that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and my parents initiated for our friends here in the UAE. I remember the gracious warmth and hospitality that encompassed Kanad Hospital and the community of Al Ain in those early years. We never treated ‘patients’; everyone was treated as ‘family’. We sincerely believe that this partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance will further this beautiful legacy throughout the country. I see the long-term glow in this country that has its origins in the belief embraced and practised by Sheikh Zayed and my father that ‘it is better to give than receive.’"

Kanad Hospital (formerly known as Oasis Hospital) was established in 1960 by Doctors Pat and Marian Kennedy at the request of the late Sheikh Zayed.