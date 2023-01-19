UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Zayed Attends Closing Event For Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, today attended an event organised by the Ministry of Defence to mark the end of the 6th Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

The event was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers.

The Land Forces team won first place and was awarded the Shield of Excellence while the Presidential Guard team came in second place and the Navy Forces team in third.

The competition witnessed solid performances from its participants, who showed excellent skills that were praised by the audience on the closing day.

The championship was attended by 1,600 athletes from the ministry.

In his speech at the event, Colonel Khaled Al Zaabi, Commander of the Military Physical education Centre and Director of the Championship, said that the Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship was held due to the ministry’s keenness to improve the physical fitness of its recruits while allowing all age groups to learn jiu-jitsu skills and develop their morals and spirit of determination.

Related Topics

Sports Education Abu Dhabi Salem Event All From

Recent Stories

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to ..

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to $381.8Bln - Central Bank

4 minutes ago
 Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

4 minutes ago
 Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

15 minutes ago
 FIA arrests eight people for illegal currency exch ..

FIA arrests eight people for illegal currency exchange

4 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

15 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.