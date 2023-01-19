Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, today attended an event organised by the Ministry of Defence to mark the end of the 6th Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

The event was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers.

The Land Forces team won first place and was awarded the Shield of Excellence while the Presidential Guard team came in second place and the Navy Forces team in third.

The competition witnessed solid performances from its participants, who showed excellent skills that were praised by the audience on the closing day.

The championship was attended by 1,600 athletes from the ministry.

In his speech at the event, Colonel Khaled Al Zaabi, Commander of the Military Physical education Centre and Director of the Championship, said that the Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship was held due to the ministry’s keenness to improve the physical fitness of its recruits while allowing all age groups to learn jiu-jitsu skills and develop their morals and spirit of determination.