Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, witnessed today the closing ceremony of the 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025 at the Al Reef Shooting Field in Abu Dhabi, an event organised by the Support Units Command.

Upon his arrival at the venue, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed was welcomed by Major General (Retired) Salem Ali Al Ghafli, Commander of the Support Units, alongside senior officers and commanders of the Support Units.

H.H. commended, on this occasion, the substantial support that sport receives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a support that has been clearly reflected in numerous sporting achievements at both regional and international forums.

H.H. noted that the armed forces are utilising all their capabilities to provide a fertile environment that encourages their personnel to participate in various competitions and sporting events, and praised the championship for its abundance of youthful talent capable of engaging in the rigours of fair competition across diverse sporting arenas.

H.H. further confirmed that the 13th Annual Shooting Competitions represent an important milestone for both military and civilian sectors, particularly as they foster a spirit of competition, elevate the standard of marksmanship, and significantly enhance the capabilities of the participants through a variety of contests—an outcome that will have a very positive impact on all involved.

The number of shooters participating in this year’s edition reached 5,680, and statistics indicate that since the inception of the championship 12 years ago, the total number of shooters has exceeded 67,000.

The qualifying rounds for this year’s championship were held in four shooting clubs—the Al Reef Club in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Shooting Range, Masfout Shooting Range, and the Fujairah Shooting Range—with a total of 27 competitions for various shooting disciplines.

In conclusion, His Highness honoured the winners of the shooting competitions and congratulated them, extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to all those involved in organising the event, and wished everyone success in the forthcoming competitions.