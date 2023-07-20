Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, today attended the graduation of the 32nd batch of students of the UAE Joint Command and Staff College.

Brigadier Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, Commander of the College, welcomed Sheikh Nahyan and the audience, and thanked Sheikh Nahyan for sponsoring the ceremony.

Al Alawi affirmed that the college will continue its work, guided by a clear vision and a well-thought-out strategy towards excellence and leadership, expressing his appreciation to everyone who contributed to supporting the college's mission.

Al Alawi congratulated the graduates and commended their outstanding work and excellent performance in fulfilling the course’s requirements, urging them to capitalise on their achievements and strive to acquire new experiences and skills.

Afterwards, Sheikh Nahyan handed out awards and certificates to the distinguished officers and graduates from friendly countries. He then congratulated the graduates and wished them success and excellence in their leadership duties throughout their military careers.

The event was attended by Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers from the ministry.

