Nahyan bin Zayed attends launch of FINA World Swimming Championships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, attended on Thursday the official opening of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) and the Aquatics Festival at the FINA pool at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Abu Dhabi today welcomed over 1,100 athletes of the world’s best elite swimmers from 180 countries for an action-packed six days, showcasing the very best sporting talent.

The Aquatics Festival marks the first time that athletes from Open Water Swimming, High Diving and Diving will compete alongside the World Swimming Championships (25m). The two events will run in parallel, with the short course world championships which kicked off today and will run until 21 December.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed welcomed the FINA delegation and international participants, affirming Abu Dhabi championship celebrates the world's best swimmers and culminates the UAE sports season in the year of the 50th which saw landmark achievements in Abu Dhabi's spectacular sports journey as an international favourite sports destination.

''Hosting such major international sports events promotes the UAE's sports leadership globally and its message of harmony and compassion,'' he said.

Husain Al-Musallam, FINA President, thanked the UAE leadership and people for hosting the championship and Sheikh Nahyan for his patronage and attendance as well as his strong support for the event.

"The participation of more than 180 countries with a total of more than 1,100 male and female athletes confirms the status of the championship as well as the prominent position of Abu Dhabi. We wish the participants in the event success and that everyone achieves the goals for which he came,'' he added.

Acknowledging the stunning competition venues provided by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Swimming Federation for these events, Al-Musallam noted that history is being written in Abu Dhabi.

"I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their excellent partnership and cooperation which led to the successful event we saw today,'' he said.

In attendance of the opening ceremony were Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and a number of guests and presidents of the continental and national federations.