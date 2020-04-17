UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Zayed Chairs ADSC's Virtual Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, chaired the first virtual meeting of ADSC's to follow up on progress taking place in Abu Dhabi’s sports sector.

H.H.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed also reviewed initiatives launched by ADSC to continue remote sports activities in the community, taking into account the current restrictions.

The meeting reaffirmed the continuation of suspending sporting activities in Abu Dhabi until further notice.

A proposed Calendar of activities for 2020-2021 was also discussed.

