Nahyan bin Zayed chairs meeting of new board of Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the successful launch of the "Bike Abu Dhabi" platform, as well as for Abu Dhabi being awarded the title of "UCI Bike City" by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

He also lauded the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. He stressed that this key achievement reflects the keenness of the Abu Dhabi government to support the activity of biking, which led to major successes in allocating paths for bikes and organising relevant local and international events.

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement while chairing the first meeting of the new board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council held today.

During the meeting, he congratulated the UAE’s leadership and the Emirati people on the UAE’s Flag Day. He commended the significant successes achieved by the Abu Dhabi World Basketball Triathlon Championship and the launch of the international sporting events agenda 2021-2022, in light of the recovery phase from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the return to normalcy following the related efforts of the country and its frontline defenders.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan approved the agenda, which further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s stature as a destination for major global events. He was also briefed about the council’s strategy for 2022 to 2024.