UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of New Board Of Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:45 PM

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs meeting of new board of Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the successful launch of the "Bike Abu Dhabi" platform, as well as for Abu Dhabi being awarded the title of "UCI Bike City" by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

He also lauded the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. He stressed that this key achievement reflects the keenness of the Abu Dhabi government to support the activity of biking, which led to major successes in allocating paths for bikes and organising relevant local and international events.

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement while chairing the first meeting of the new board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council held today.

During the meeting, he congratulated the UAE’s leadership and the Emirati people on the UAE’s Flag Day. He commended the significant successes achieved by the Abu Dhabi World Basketball Triathlon Championship and the launch of the international sporting events agenda 2021-2022, in light of the recovery phase from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the return to normalcy following the related efforts of the country and its frontline defenders.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan approved the agenda, which further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s stature as a destination for major global events. He was also briefed about the council’s strategy for 2022 to 2024.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Ar ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bahrain at Expo ..

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Speaker summons national securit ..

National Assembly Speaker summons national security committee meeting on Nov 8

15 minutes ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

15 minutes ago
 Cybersecurity Agency Orders US Government to Enfor ..

Cybersecurity Agency Orders US Government to Enforce New Precautions - Directive

31 minutes ago
 China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Cap ..

China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Capability - Pentagon

31 minutes ago
 UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Re ..

UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Rebels Advance Toward Capital - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.