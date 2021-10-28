Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a decision forming the Higher Committee of the Club World Cup (UAE 2021) under the chairmanship of H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), along with Aref Hamad Al Awaini, as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mohamed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi and Suhail Abdullah Al Arifi, as members.

FIFA have recently confirmed that this year's Club World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE capital has staged the Club World Cup four times before in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

At the FIFA council meeting in Zurich, Gianni Infantino confirmed the event would be held in Abu Dhabi and that it had been pushed back to early 2022.