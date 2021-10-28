UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Zayed Forms Higher Committee Of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a decision forming the Higher Committee of the Club World Cup (UAE 2021) under the chairmanship of H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), along with Aref Hamad Al Awaini, as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mohamed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi and Suhail Abdullah Al Arifi, as members.

FIFA have recently confirmed that this year's Club World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE capital has staged the Club World Cup four times before in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

At the FIFA council meeting in Zurich, Gianni Infantino confirmed the event would be held in Abu Dhabi and that it had been pushed back to early 2022.

Related Topics

Football World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi FIFA Rashid United Arab Emirates 2017 2018 Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

4 minutes ago
 CDA to combine all emergency services at one platf ..

CDA to combine all emergency services at one platform

4 minutes ago
 Punjab sets a new record of utilising development ..

Punjab sets a new record of utilising development funds

4 minutes ago
 Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1 ..

Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

4 minutes ago
 RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

5 minutes ago
 New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costum ..

New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.