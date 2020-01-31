UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Zayed Hails Abu Dhabi's Hosting Of Spartan World Championship 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi's hosting of Spartan World Championship 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has hailed Abu Dhabi's hosting of Spartan World Championship 2020.

For the first time since its inception, Spartan Race will be taking the Spartan World Championship international. From December 4-5, 2020, the Elite Spartan World Championship, Spartan Team Championship, and Spartan kids World Championship will take place in Abu Dhabi.

"Hosting such a prestigious championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination to shine as a premium destination for new international sporting events," Sheikh Nahyan said.

"Hosting the Spartan Race for the first time in the middle East and outside America represents a real gain for the UAE's sporting events agenda for the year 2020. It's a qualitative leap in Abu Dhabi's sports development plans that go in unison with our priorities at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to promote the uptake of sports among various segments of society," he added.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East December 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

1 minute ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

16 minutes ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

16 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

16 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.