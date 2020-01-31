(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has hailed Abu Dhabi's hosting of Spartan World Championship 2020.

For the first time since its inception, Spartan Race will be taking the Spartan World Championship international. From December 4-5, 2020, the Elite Spartan World Championship, Spartan Team Championship, and Spartan kids World Championship will take place in Abu Dhabi.

"Hosting such a prestigious championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination to shine as a premium destination for new international sporting events," Sheikh Nahyan said.

"Hosting the Spartan Race for the first time in the middle East and outside America represents a real gain for the UAE's sporting events agenda for the year 2020. It's a qualitative leap in Abu Dhabi's sports development plans that go in unison with our priorities at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to promote the uptake of sports among various segments of society," he added.