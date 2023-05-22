UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Zayed Inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF), and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, has inaugurated the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).

Organised by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the event is taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until May 28th 2023, bringing together authors, thought leaders and publishers from around the world to showcase the region’s literary and cultural heritage, while strengthening ties between Arab and international publishing communities.

During the visit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed toured several exhibitor stands including the pavilion of the Republic of Türkiye, which is this year’s country guest of honour at the event. He also met with publishers who are promoting the Arabic language around the world through various cultural initiatives.

ADIBF will host events across five cultural sites, in addition to ADNEC, including the Cultural Foundation, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, New York University Abu Dhabi and the Logos Hope, the world's largest floating book fair, which is currently anchored in Mina Zayed in conjunction with the fair's activities.

In line with 2023 being the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, this year’s edition of ADIBF will also focus on sustainability. Visitors will able to attend a range of events and talks that will highlight the best global sustainability practices within the publishing industry, as well as discussions around the broader topics of climate change and food security.

The fair is also celebrating the 14th-century Arab philosopher Ibn Khaldun, the founder of sociology, as this year’s personality of the year through a series of historical, philosophical and literary discussions that highlight his work and legacy.

The 32nd edition of ADIBF will be the largest in the fair’s history featuring more than 2,000 cultural, literary, educational and artistic events. It will also host more than 1,300 participants from more than 85 countries, providing visitors access to more than 500,000 book titles.

ADIBF is one of the leading literary events in the Arab world, offering a platform for global dialogue and featuring talks by distinguished Arab and international speakers, including renowned authors, artists, academics and digital content creators. The fair will cater to a diverse audience, ranging from professionals to consumers and families, with five Primary programme types: cultural, creative arts, children and youth, and specialised professional and partner programmes.

