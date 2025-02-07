Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical City

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has inaugurated the Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship quaternary care facility under Burjeel Holdings.

The newly launched Burjeel Orthopedic Institute, led by a team of Emirati medical experts, brings together a comprehensive range of offerings catering to both adults and children, covering orthopedic medicine and surgery, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and bone cancer treatment.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Institute, where he was introduced to state-of-the-art medical technologies and world-class equipment.

He also met with the Institute’s medical team and gained insight into the range of orthopedic services they offer.

The event was attended by Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Mohammed Qaddoura, Chief Operating Officer, Abu Dhabi Emirate & Oman, Burjeel Holdings; and Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC.

Dr. Muhammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, were also present at the event.