Nahyan Bin Zayed Inaugurates Emirati Multi-mission Vessel 'Saadiyat'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, has inaugurated the Emirati multi-mission vessel "Saadiyat", marking its joining to the UAE Navy's existing fleet.

During the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his pride in joining the members of UAE’s naval forces in their celebration for inaugurating the Emirati vessel.

Sheikh Nahyan thanked all for this outstanding achievement and congratulated the Armed Forces for a new batch joining their naval fleet.

The 71-meter long and 14-meter wide vessel - which was manufactured by the Al Fattan Ship Industry of the UAE - carries out several tasks, including providing logistical support to marine groups and formations, securing the transport of forces, marine supplies and medical evacuation.

The ceremony was attended by a number of military leaders and senior officials.

