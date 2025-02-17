Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, has inaugurated the 8th Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025).

Taking place in Abu Dhabi until 21st February 2025, the event provides a global platform for industry experts and professionals to showcase the latest naval and maritime defence and security innovations and technologies.

H.H. toured the event and praised the efforts of organisers in facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration for the global naval and maritime defence and security sector.

H.H. also emphasised the event’s role in promoting and upholding the safety and security of both UAE and international waters through strategic partnerships.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, INAVDEX 2025 attracts 108 companies from 22 countries. NAVDEX focusses on naval defense, immersive demonstrations, cutting-edge naval technologies, and naval vessels.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and a number of senior Ministry of Defence officers.