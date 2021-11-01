Nahyan bin Zayed issues decree to establish six Olympic sports clubs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has issued a decree to establish six clubs for Olympic sports – fencing, athletics, weightlifting, archery, water sports and tennis.

Sheikh Nahyan extended his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his generous support and continuous patronage in promoting sporting activities in the country.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed also praised the keen interest of H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, to support the sports sector across the country.

He stressed the important roles of the new clubs to encourage, promote and develop the nation’s youth to pursue Olympic sports.

The clubs will attach great importance to discovering talents, refining skills and creating champions from amongst the community to build the national teams and the Olympic movement.