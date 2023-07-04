Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Zayed Issues Resolution To Form Supreme Organising Committee For Open Masters Games Series – Abu Dhabi 2026

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has issued a resolution to form the Supreme Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Series – Abu Dhabi 2026, to be Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Committee members will include the Secretary General of ADSC; the Undersecretaries of the Department of Community Development, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; the Directors General of the Strategic Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, the Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Municipality, and the Integrated Transport Centre; as well as a representative of Abu Dhabi Police.

ADSC and the International Federation of Masters Games have signed an agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the Open Masters Games Series in 2026, the first time the series will be held in the middle East.

As one of the largest sporting events in the world, in terms of the number of participants and events held, the Open Masters Games Series is expected to attract 5,000 to 10,000 athletes competing in 30 different sports.

Participation is open to all athletes of various abilities aged 25 years and above.

