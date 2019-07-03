Nahyan bin Zayed reconstitutes Board of Directors of Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, issued a directive to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The directive stipulates the membership of Saeed bin Hawfan Al Mansouri as Deputy Chairman, along with Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Faris Suhail Al Yabhouni, Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Dasmal Al Suwaidi, Nasser Abdullah Salem Saeed Al Shamsi and Ali Salem Hamad Masoud Al Marri.

Sheikh Nahyan issued another directive to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Country Club, chaired by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, with the membership of Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al Derei, Mansour Mohammed Saeed Al Dhaheri and Ahmed Mohsen Mahfoudh.

He then issued a directive to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, chaired by Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, with the membership of Khalid bin Shaiban Al Muhairi as Deputy Chairman, along with Suwaidan Rashid Al Dhaheri, Dr. Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Mubarak Salem Al Amri, Salama Ajlan Al Amimi, Rasha Isa Almas Buhumaid, Sultan Khalifa Hasoum Al Darmaki and Dr. Johan Michael D. R. Peters.

The three boards will be sitting for three years starting from the date of issuance of the directives.