(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a decision restructuring the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club & Mind Games.

The new board is chaired by Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, and has six members. The term of the board is three years, effective from the date of the decision.