Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Zayed Restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:04 PM

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a Resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club.

The new board will be chaired by Colonel Mohammed Hussein Al Khouri, and four members.

The new board’s term will last for three years from the date of the issuance of the Resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Sports Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showc ..

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..

44 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Cl ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors o ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for ..

Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day

1 minute ago
 Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of M ..

Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ ..

MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation

2 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-A ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders

2 minutes ago
 HoW explores collaborations in library sciences wi ..

HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of S ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

2 minutes ago
 Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, ex ..

Ai Everything Global to kick off on February 4, exploring global industry shifts

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Trade builds on next generation digital deli ..

Dubai Trade builds on next generation digital delivery order platform with TRADE ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi transports 7.4 million passengers in ..

Sharjah Taxi transports 7.4 million passengers in 2024

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East