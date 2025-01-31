Nahyan Bin Zayed Restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:04 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a Resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club.
The new board will be chaired by Colonel Mohammed Hussein Al Khouri, and four members.
The new board’s term will last for three years from the date of the issuance of the Resolution.
