Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club, ADSAC, headed by Sheikh Hussein bin Ali bin Rashid Al Mualla.

The resolution named Jassem Yousef Al Mansouri, as the Vice Chairman, and Saeed Khalifa Salem Saleh Al Ghaithi, Mishaal Jumaa Al Shamsi, Saeed Ali Saeed Al Badwawi, Humaid Ateeq Al Darmaki, Khamis Faiz Khamis Mubarak, and Khalifa Obaid Ali Al Dhahiri as members.

The Board will serve for a renewable three years term from the date of the issuance of the resolution.