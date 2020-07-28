Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting Club board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a Resolution regarding the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Al Dhafra Shooting Club under the chairmanship of Nasser Mohammed Matar Al Mansouri.

The resolution stipulates the appointment of Salim Saeed Al Sabousi, Mubarak Obaid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Abdullah Hamad Ali Al Madhous Al Marri, and Sanad Mubarak Al Mazrouie as members.

The new board will serve for three years effective from the date of the Resolution.