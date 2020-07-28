UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Zayed Restructures Al Dhafra Shooting Club Board

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting Club board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a Resolution regarding the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Al Dhafra Shooting Club under the chairmanship of Nasser Mohammed Matar Al Mansouri.

The resolution stipulates the appointment of Salim Saeed Al Sabousi, Mubarak Obaid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Abdullah Hamad Ali Al Madhous Al Marri, and Sanad Mubarak Al Mazrouie as members.

The new board will serve for three years effective from the date of the Resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Sports Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

6 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

51 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.