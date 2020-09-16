UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Zayed Restructures Board Of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures board of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club under the chairmanship of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

As per the resolution, the new board will serve a term of four years from the date of its issuance.

Related Topics

Resolution Sports Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

6 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

6 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

21 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.