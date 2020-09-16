Nahyan bin Zayed restructures board of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club under the chairmanship of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

As per the resolution, the new board will serve a term of four years from the date of its issuance.