Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for sponsoring sports sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sponsoring the sports sector and his leadership and excellence.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the new board of directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which reflects the interest of the UAE’s leadership and its keenness to continue the country’s sporting advancement, through launching new relevant incentives, initiatives and plans.

He made this statement while chairing the first meeting of the council’s new board of directors, which was held today at its headquarters.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan recommended the appointment of Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi as vice chairman, Dr. Aref Al Hammadi as chairman of the Audit Committee, and Suwaidan Al Dhaheri as chairman of the Investment Committee.

The board also reviewed Abu Dhabi’s plan to host international sporting events in the 2019-2020 season and expressed its keenness to cooperate with the Department of Tourism and Culture and other relevant parties, to take advantage of the hosting of key sports tournaments in terms of tourism and business.

