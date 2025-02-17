(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, visited the National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025, where he reviewed the latest security technologies and equipment showcased as part of the National Guard Command's participation in the event.

Sheikh Nahyan was received by Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, who provided a briefing on the National Guard’s role in enhancing national security, as well as the key projects and advanced technologies being utilised to strengthen defence and security capabilities. These efforts reflect the vision of the UAE’s leadership in advancing military and security sectors.