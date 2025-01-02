(@FahadShabbir)

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The first-ever Freestyle Electronic Showdown, part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, concluded last night with intense competition and remarkable attendance from electronic gaming enthusiasts.

The competition, held at the Liwa Walk, featured two age categories. In the 14-17 age group, Yemen's Naif Saud Al-Shabbabi claimed the top spot with an outstanding performance. Emirati competitors Dhiab Abdullah Al-Hammadi and Zayed Ahmed secured the second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 8-13 age group was dominated by Emirati talents, with Hamdan Saleh Al-Kindi taking first place, followed by Saeed Abdullah Al-Balushi in second, and Mohammed Abdulrahim Al-Hammadi in third.

In a statement, Hamdan Al-Mazrouei, General Manager of the Liwa Sports Club, said, "We are proud to be part of this success, reflecting the growing interest in electronic sports.

This tournament has added a new dimension to the Liwa International Festival, showcasing an impressive level of competitiveness among the youth. We are committed to further developing this event in future editions to serve as a creative platform for all talents."

The thrilling Tel Moreeb Hill Climb competition continues tomorrow, Friday, as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025. The second day of challenges will feature the 8-Cylinder Turbo and 6-Cylinder Gas categories.

The organising committee has ensured a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants and attendees, adhering to the highest standards of organisation.