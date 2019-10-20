Nailbiting victory for Singapore against Bermuda in T20 World Cup Qualifier

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) With the T20 World Cup Qualifier completing its third day, Singapore edged out a nailbiting victory over Bermuda in Group A, with three balls to spare. Bermuda, batting first, hit 149 for seven, setting a target of 150. Singapore edged home with 152 for 5.

Also in Group A, whose games are being played in Dubai, Papua – New Guinea convincingly beat Namibia, scoring 197 for 7. In reply, Namibia were all out for 116 over 17.1 overs, handling PNG an 81 run victory.

In Group B, at the Zayed cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Oman scored an easy victory against Hong Kong in Group A.

Hong Kong racked up a total of only 102 runs, with Oman reaching 106 for 3, with seventeen balls left, for a 7 wicket victory.

Also in Group B, Canada, put in to bat by Jersey, hammered a total of 176 for 5 in their twenty overs. Jersey fell short by 53 runs, being all out on 123 in 17 overs.

Tomorrow’s Group A games are Papua-New Guinea against Scotland and Bermuda against Kenya, with the Group B games being the UAE against Hong Kong, Ireland against Oman and Canada against Nigeria.